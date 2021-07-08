Aadi Sai Kumar Looks Striking In The First Look Posters Of His Next Movie Kirathaka

Aadi Sai Kumar who is waiting to bag a blockbuster has announced his new movie Kirathaka today. He shared the first look posters on his Instagram page and raised the expectations with his intriguing look. Payal Rajput is the lead actress in this crime thriller.

In this poster, Aadi looked in an intense pose wearing a black jacket. Even the background of a street having him from the back also made the poster worth watching. Aadi also wrote, "Excited to share the First Look Posters of my next, A Crime Thriller #Kirathaka".

Along with this poster, he also unveiled another romantic poster from the movie and looked awesome with his lead actress Payal Rajput.

Both the lead actors are seen in a romantic pose in this first look poster. Aadi sported in a maroon tee while Payal oozed out her glamour wearing a sweater shirt and denim shorts.

Even Payal Rajput also shared the same first look posters on her Instagram page and treated her fans announcing her new project.

She also wrote, "Cheers to New beginnings. Sharing first look of my upcoming telugu movie 'KIRATHAKA'. Super excited to explore thriller genre."

Being a crime thriller, Kirathaka movie is being directed by Veerabhadra Mullapudi and is produced by Nagam Tirupathi Reddy under the Vision Cinemaas banner. The regular shooting of this movie will kick-start from August 13, 2021.



This movie also has Dasari Arun Kumar, Dev Gill and Shamna Kkasim (Purna) in other pivotal roles.