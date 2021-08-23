  • Menu
'Acharya' gears up for a Sankranthi release

Acharya gears up for a Sankranthi release
Highlights

Highlights

The expectations on Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie 'Acharya' are sky-high

The expectations on Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie 'Acharya' are sky-high. The fans have been eagerly waiting to watch Megastar on the silver screens again.

On this note, the makers have decided to give a theatrical release to 'Acharya' on the occasion of Sankranthi. So, along with a couple of star hero films, Acharya will also join the Sankranti race. Initially, the film was supposed to release his next upcoming film 'Bheemla Nayak' during Sankranti. But it seems like the film is likely to get postponed. So, the makers have 'Acharya' have took this opportunity and are releasing the film.

Ram Charan who is producing the film is also playing a crucial role in the movie. Kajal Agarwal is playing the female lead in which movie Pooja Hegde will be seen pairing up with Ram Charan in the film.

