Action thriller ‘Iddaru’ gears up for worldwide release on Oct 18

“Iddaru,” starring Action King Arjun and JD Chakravarthy, is all set for a worldwide release on October 18. Directed by SS Sameer and produced by Mohammed Farheen Fatima under FS Entertainments, the movie was formally announced during a press meet attended by industry stalwarts Pratani Ramakrishna Goud, T. Prasanna Kumar, and JVR.



Pratani Ramakrishna Goud praised the director and the team, emphasizing the hard work put into the film. He shared his confidence that Iddaru will connect with audiences, highlighting the strong performances by Arjun and Chakravarthy.

T. Prasanna Kumar applauded the media for their support and drew attention to JD Chakravarthy's first-ever dance performance in the film, which has already become popular. He also acknowledged the film's high technical standards, with Sameer delivering a polished project.

Producer DS Reddy expressed his appreciation for the support from industry veterans and assured that Iddaru was made with uncompromising quality. Heroine Soni Charishta extended her thanks to the entire team, including co-stars Arjun and Chakravarthy, for their support throughout the film's production.