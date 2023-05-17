Actor Sharwanand to tie the knot in a grand royal wedding on this Date

Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy Set to Have a Grand Royal Wedding in Jaipur on June 3, 2023

Tollywood actor Sharwanand, who got engaged to software engineer Rakshitha Reddy in January 2023, is now preparing to tie the knot in a magnificent royal wedding at the Leela Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan on June 3, 2023.

The festivities will span two days, commencing on June 2, 2023, with the Mehendi function. The following day will witness the Pelli Koduku ceremony. Numerous prominent celebrities from the Telugu film industry are expected to grace this extravagant wedding, and preparations for the ceremony are currently underway.

Despite his busy schedule working on a new film with Sriram Adittya, Sharwanand will take time off to marry his beloved Rakshitha. The film features the talented actress Krithi Shetty as the female lead and is being produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory, with Vivek Kuchibhotla serving as the co-producer. Hesham Abdul Wahab has composed the music for the film. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting news!