Live
Just In
Adah Sharma returns to Telugu cinema with ‘C.D (Criminal or Devil)’
Adah Sharma, acclaimed for her roles in "The Kerala Story" and "Bastar," is set to captivate audiences once again with the upcoming Telugu psychological horror thriller, "C.D (Criminal Or Devil)." Directed by Krishna Annam and produced by SSCM Productions, the film marks Adah's return to straight Telugu cinema after a hiatus. Viswant stars opposite her in the lead role, with Giridhar serving as the executive producer.
In an era where horror, action, suspense, and thriller genres are in high demand, "C.D Criminal Or Devil" promises to offer a unique concept. The film's posters, teaser, and trailer have already generated significant anticipation among audiences, elevating expectations for its release on May 24th.
Recently, the film cleared its censor formalities with a U/A certificate, further boosting its buzz. Alongside Adah Sharma and Viswant, the cast includes Jabardast Rohini, Bharani Shankar, Ramana Bhargav, and Mahesh Vitta in pivotal roles. With dialogues by A. Muddu Krishna, editing by Satya Giduthuri, and fight supervision by Rama Krishna, "C.D Criminal Or Devil" is poised to enthrall viewers with its intriguing narrative and stellar performances.