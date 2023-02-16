Additional premiere shows organized for Dhanush's Sir in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Dhanush's Sir to have additional premiere shows in AP & TS

Star actor Dhanush's bilingual film SIR/ Vaathi is set to hit the theaters worldwide from tomorrow. Venky Atluri directed this Tamil-Telugu bilingual, with Samyuktha playing the female lead.



Following the overwhelming response to the premiere shows, the producers have decided to plan additional shows in other areas of AP and TS. Therefore, the film will have its premiere today in selected theaters in Vizag, Vijayawada, Guntur, Nellore, Rajahmundry and Kakinada. Those who want to watch Sir ahead of the general audience can book tickets from online ticketing portals.



Tanikella Bharani, Sai Kumar, Narra Srinivas, and Hyper Aadi will appear in key roles in Sir, which will also be released in Tamil as Vaathi. The big-budget film was produced jointly by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with music composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

