Adipurush first, Salaar Next

Young Rebel Star Prabhas who is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie 'Radhe Shyam' under the direction of Radha Krishna also has a pan-Indian project 'Salaar' in his pipeline.

Being directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, the movie unit has erected some luxurious sets in Hyderabad for the shooting.

According to the latest buzz, the makers are planning to resume the shooting from August this year and can some crucial sequences. Shruti Hassan is playing the female lead in this movie.

Prabhas also has a high-budget mythological film 'Adipurush' under the direction of Om Raut. Prabhas will shoot this film immediately and then will join Salaar. Prabhas wants to wrap up a major schedule of Adipurush first as the film needs a lot of time to be completed because of the VFX.