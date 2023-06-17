‘Adipurush’ Nizam collections crossed trade pundits’ expectations

The day has passed and the box office numbers are coming in. As expected, Prabhas’ mythological epic, “Adipurush,” has surpassed all expectations and has ruled the box office like a true champion.

In the Nizam region, trade pundits predicted that “Adipurush” might collect a theatrical share of about Rs 12 crore in its opening day. But the film’s opening day numbers have shocked even the seasoned trade analysts.

On its day 1, Adipurush collected a massive distributor share of Rs 13.68 crore (including GST) from a gross of Rs 18 crore. This is an all-time non-RRR record and the highest-ever day one share for a solo hero film. The fact that “Adipurush” has managed to amass such a huge day share being a devotional movie speaks volumes of Prabhas’ humongous star power.

The film has released in 435 screens across Nizam yesterday. The advance bookings for Saturday and Sunday are rock solid and we can surely expect a phenomenal first weekend share.