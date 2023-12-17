Adivi Sesh b’day special: ‘Major’ actor opens up about his next projects

Young dynamic hero Adivi Sesh has become one of the most trusted actors with a string of blockbuster hits like “Hit 2” and “Major,” they are now gearing up to entertain the audience with two more biggest Pan India films like “Goodachari 2” and a film Shruti Haasan which is tentatively titled as “SeshExShruti.”





How did 2023 go? Do you egret that there is no release from you in 2023?



No release in a year doesn’t matter. Every man has his own speed. It should be well done. That's what matters. But like Major and Hit 2 came back to back, the two films that are being made next year will come back to back. 2023 was spent in preparation. Along with ‘Goodachari 2’, I and Shruti Haasan have done a lot of work in writing and preparation for the film that we are doing together.

After Major, two films that are being made now are going to be released in Hindi. Is it just to cash Hindi market?



Not at all. It depends on the subject of the film. “G2” is a very massive film. A story that takes place in five countries. It is believed that Hindi audience will definitely like that scale span. As for the film with Shruti Haasan, we are shooting it separately in Hindi and Telugu. Each scene treatment is also different according to the culture. We are also taking great care in the selection of actors. We have selected actors who are fluent in both Telugu and Hindi languages.

How is your journey with Sandeep Unnikrishnan's family?



Their family has become a part of me. Uncle and aunty have become like family to me. It will stay with me forever. I went to Mumbai on 26/11. I was with them all day.

You are also involved in the writing department of your films. Any chances of holding a megaphone in future?



Feel that I am a good actor, great writer, bad director. (Laughs) A director needs a lot of patience. I think everything through. That's what an actor has to do. But the director should think with brain. That's a different skill set. I prefer acting and writing. Even the stories I write are just for me. After the two films I am doing now, I am going to do two more films just as an actor.

What is the convenience of a writer being an actor?



Sometimes the dilemma arises whether to think as a writer or to think as an actor. That is why we should never see ourselves as an actor while writing a story. Write whatever the story needs. I have been doing this exercise for ten years. How to show the written scene should be thought only as an actor. It is very neat for me to see it separately.

You started your career as a character artist. Now if you get such important roles and negative roles again, would you agree to do them in other films?



I’m ready to do any role in the film. But, it should be able to carry the story and the film.

Is it your idea to introduce Shaneel Deo as a director with this film?



He showed a short film while the shooting was going on. He said that it was already selected in the Cannes Film Festival. We were surprised that he has such talent. He said that his goal is direction. Since then we have fixed to introduce him as a director.