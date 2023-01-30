Adivi Sesh Drops His Review On Nani's 'Dasara' Teaser And Called It Crazy

Nani who is all known for his unique plots is all set to treat his fans and movie buffs with a raw action thriller 'Dasara' for this summer. As the lead actors Nani and Keerthy will essay complete de-glamour roles, there are many expectations on it. The teaser of this movie is all set to hit social media at 4 and it will be launched by ace actors of Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries. Ahead of the teaser launch, young actor Adivi Sesh already dropped his review and called it crazy along with congratulating Nani.



I saw #DasaraTeaser a few days ago and it hasn't left my mind ever since. CRAZY undhi. A new level of madness coming. Congratulations big bro @NameisNani — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) January 30, 2023

His tweet reads, "I saw #DasaraTeaser a few days ago and it hasn't left my mind ever since. CRAZY undhi. A new level of madness coming. Congratulations big bro @NameisNani".

Well, Nani and Keeerthy Suresh also praised their filmmaker Srikanth Odela ahead of the launch…

Nani wrote, "Remember this name… 'Srikanth Odela' @odela_srikanth". Keerthy also added her comment, "Yes indeed" and showed off her confidence on Srikanth…

Dasara movie is directed by debutant Srikanth Odela and is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. Sathyan Sooryan ISC is roped in as the cinematographer while Navin Nooli is the editor. Even Samuthirakani, Shamna Kasim, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Roshan Mathew, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab are roped in to play the prominent characters.

This movie will hit the theatres on 30th March, 2023!