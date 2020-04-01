Adivi Sesh, not wasting any time!

Adivi Sesh is one of the talented actors in the new-age-filmmaking era. Sesh is always first in experimenting with different subjects and various methods of filmmaking. After the success of Goodachari, the actor gained a huge craze. Mahesh Babu launched his production house and for the first time, he is doing a film with another hero and it is Adivi Sesh. Major is the film that is coming in their combination.

Major is the biopic of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who lost his life in Mumbai terror attacks. The shoot of the film is halted now but the film unit already wrapped up some important sequences. Interestingly, Sesh is not wasting any time and trying to edit Major during this lockdown period. Sesh wants to give a shape to the footage so that they can save time for the post-production, when the shoot resumes again.

Sony Pictures and Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment are jointly producing the film. Sasikiran Tikka is the director of the movie.