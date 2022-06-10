Adivi Sesh on success of ‘Major’: The goldfish is shining

Before June 3, popular Telugu actor Adivi Sesh was an unknown face to the pan-India audience while cinegoers were more interested in focusing on Akshay Kumar's 'Samrat Prithviraj' and Kamal Hassan's 'Vikram'. Now, Adivi Sesh is ruling the hearts of many as his film 'Major' takes over the box office.

Apparently, the film has earned Rs 42.5 crore within five days of its release in Hindi.

In conversation, Adivi, who is brimming with the running success of 'Major' shares his feeling. He said: "It was a strange feeling when the film was released in Hindi because that section of our audience did not know me as an actor, I was a new chap. The film was gaining momentum and by now it is a blockbuster hit in Telugu and Tamil. But for the Hindi audience, I was the underdog, somewhere trying to find a room for myself.

"But I think the audience has given me a place in their heart. It is the fire, the passion and the inspirational story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan that is getting discovered by the audience and growing slowly. Now, theatre owners are increasing the number of shows etc. I am happy to see the celebration of the spirit of 'Major'."

Since the actor tagged himself as a 'goldfish' on the week when his film was released alongside two megastars, Akshay Kumar and Kamal Hassan for 'Samrat Prithviraj' and 'Vikram', as they were the 'big fish' of the tank, he was asked if the success of 'Major' turned his fish into a shark?

Sesh quipped, "Well, I am not sure of being the shark but I can say that the goldfish is shining!" The story of the film revolves around the life journey of Indian Army officer Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred during the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The film was also written by Adivi Sesh, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Mahesh Babu.

The filmmakers held multiple screenings in different cities for special groups of audiences.

While the instant reaction of the audience helped the makers to build confidence about the film, Adivi recalled one of the very special moments from one of the first screenings.

"It was two days before the release of the film when we kept a screening in Bangalore, where Uncle and Amma (referring to the parents of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan) came to watch the film for the first time. Amma came to me and said, 'I wore this saree and this watch 23 years ago on the day of my Sandeep's graduation. Today, I am wearing the same saree for your screening of my son...'. She had tears in her eyes and I hugged her tight, it was so emotional for me."

"Our whole intention was to touch people's hearts really, box office collection wasn't our focus," he signed off.