Adivi Sesh says, Akira is also awaiting the Movie

The son of the famous actor in Tollywood Pawan Kalyan's second wife, Akira Nandan, is well-known to everyone. Actor Adivi Sesh and Akira are close friends, and the young hero has recently spilled some juicy details about Akira.

When asked if Sujeeth had signed on for Pawan's movie, Sesh responded, "Sujeeth rejected Hindi offers because he wanted to make a Telugu film. I'm glad he agreed to work on a movie with Pawan Kalyan Garu. It's wonderful to get to work with his favorite actor. Even Akira is excited about this project and looking forward to it. Akira, who stands six feet four inches tall, wants to become an actress someday. While his mother, Renu Desai, is coming back with a new movie, Tiger Nageswara Rao. He is currently preoccupied with finishing his graduation, and there is news about his entry into films.

