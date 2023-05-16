Adivi Sesh to Grace the Pre-release Event of Bichagadu 2

Get ready for the much-anticipated sequel, "Bichagadu 2" (known as "Pichaikkaran 2" in Tamil), starring Vijay Antony in the leading role. Directed by Vijay Antony himself, this film also stars Kavya Thapar as the female lead.

Excitement is building up as the release date approaches, with the movie set to hit the big screens this Friday. Notably, the pre-release event for "Bichagadu 2" is scheduled for today in Hyderabad. The event promises to be a grand affair, with Adivi Sesh gracing the occasion as the chief guest. The event will commence at 6 PM, offering fans a chance to celebrate the upcoming release.

Joining the cast is the talented Hareesh Peradi, who adds depth to the film's stellar lineup. Apart from directing, Vijay Antony has also composed the music, ensuring a captivating musical experience. The project is produced by Fathima Vijay under the esteemed Vijay Antony Film Corporation banner.

Stay tuned for more exciting updates as we delve into the world of "Bichagadu 2."