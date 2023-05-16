Live
- Bank of Baroda logs Rs 14,109 crore net for FY23, dividend Rs 5.50 per share
- Apple may announce its long-awaited AR headset in June
- Avatar 2 Locks its OTT Release Date
- Weather update: Temperatures to rise in the next three days in AP, Telangana
- Adah Sharma Biography: Age, Family, Career, Hobbies, Physical Appearance, Photos
- Don't create an atmosphere of fear': Supreme Court to ED in Chhattisgarh liquor scam
- Google Bard's new update improves summaries, sourcing
- Vodafone to slash 11,000 jobs in 3 years to regain competitiveness
- Jio dominates mobile broadband; Excitel leads home internet: OOKLA Report
- CBI serves fresh notices to YS Avinash Reddy to attend inquiry on May 19
Adivi Sesh to Grace the Pre-release Event of Bichagadu 2
Get ready for the much-anticipated sequel, "Bichagadu 2" (known as "Pichaikkaran 2" in Tamil), starring Vijay Antony in the leading role. Directed by...
Get ready for the much-anticipated sequel, "Bichagadu 2" (known as "Pichaikkaran 2" in Tamil), starring Vijay Antony in the leading role. Directed by Vijay Antony himself, this film also stars Kavya Thapar as the female lead.
Excitement is building up as the release date approaches, with the movie set to hit the big screens this Friday. Notably, the pre-release event for "Bichagadu 2" is scheduled for today in Hyderabad. The event promises to be a grand affair, with Adivi Sesh gracing the occasion as the chief guest. The event will commence at 6 PM, offering fans a chance to celebrate the upcoming release.
Joining the cast is the talented Hareesh Peradi, who adds depth to the film's stellar lineup. Apart from directing, Vijay Antony has also composed the music, ensuring a captivating musical experience. The project is produced by Fathima Vijay under the esteemed Vijay Antony Film Corporation banner.
Stay tuned for more exciting updates as we delve into the world of "Bichagadu 2."