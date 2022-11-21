Adivi Sesh's HIT 2 Trailer Will Be Launched On This Date

Tollywood's young actor Adivi Sesh is all set to turn into a cop for his upcoming movie 'HIT 2'. Being the sequel of the blockbuster movie HIT, it has many expectations on it. The movie is also being produced by another ace actor Nani so, they are leaving no stone unturned in the digital promotions. Till now, we have witnessed the teaser, first look poster and a video song and now, they are all set to launch the trailer. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped a small promo and announced the trailer release date…

Sesh and Nani shared the new promo on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the promo, Sesh also wrote, "Natural X Intense My big bro @NameisNani and I announce the #HIT2 Trailer #HIT2Trailer out on NOV 23rd - https://youtu.be/uUJsphNL32 #HIT2onDec2 @KolanuSailesh @tprashantii @Meenakshiioffl @Garrybh88 @maniDop @walpostercinema @saregamasouth".

Going with the promo, Nani being the producer, he is seen teasing Sesh and finally announces the trailer launch date… It will be unveiled on 23rd November, 2022…

Going with the earlier released teaser, it starts off with showcasing KD's cool attitude… He deals the cases being calm and composed and his romance with the lead actress is also showcased in the teaser. But in the end, the mysterious murder case of a girl makes us witness the intensity of the plot. So, we need to wait and watch to know how KD will chase the mystery behind the brutal murder.

Casting Details of this movie:

• Adivi Sesh as Krishna Dev 'KD'

• Meenakshi Chaudhary

• Bhanu Chander as K. Vishwanath

• Rao Ramesh

• Posani Krishna Murali

• Tanikella Bharani

• Maganti Srinath as Abhilash

• Komalee Prasad

HIT 2 is the second part of the blockbuster movie 'HIT (Homicide Investigation Team)' which had Vishwak Sen as the lead actor. This movie is being helmed by Dr. Sailesh Nolani and is produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani under the Wall Poster Cinema banner. Manikandan is roped in for the cinematography department and Garry BH will handle the editing section. Coming to the music composer, John Stewart Eduri is all set to tune the songs!

