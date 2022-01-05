After RRR And Radhe Shyam Steps Out, Nagarjuna And Chaitanya's 'Bangarraju' Comes In For Sankranthi Festival

It is all known that big movies of this season RRR and Radhe Shyam, which are also the Pan-Indian movies got postponed due to the rise in Omicron cases in the country. Even the state government restrictions and lockdown modes made the makers to take this tough decision. Well, taking this an advantage, Tollywood's most-awaited movie 'Bangarraju' stepped in for the Pongal race!

Chaitanya Akkineni shared this happy news with all his fans through his Twitter page dropping the release date poster!

The father and son duo looked awesome in the poster and are seen twinning in the traditional 'Pancha' appeal. They are seen riding the 'Bullet' bike and upped their look with the cool sunnies! Along with sharing this poster, Chay also revealed the new release date… "Jan 14th it is for #Bangarraaju .. see you all at the theaters"

Well, on the other side, Nagarjuna released the promo of the "Bangaara…" song on his Twitter page… Take a look!

The promo is all lovely as Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Shetty looked awesome riding on the 'Bullet' bike… Naga Chaitanya looked handsome in his traditional attires while Kriti made us go aww with her colourful and floral-printed sarees. On the whole, the promo raised the expectations on the song and made us await for its release! Sharing the promo, Nagarjuna also wrote, "Bangaara song teaser with Chinna Bangarraju in #panchekattu and Nagalakshmi! http://bit.ly/BangaaraTeaser Full Song on 8th Jan 2022".

The full song will be out on 8th January, 2022!

Speaking about the Bangarraju movie, it is directed by Kalyan Krishna and has Ramya Krishnan, Rao Ramesh, Bramhaji and Vennala Kishore in the important roles. This movie is produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna under his home banner Annapurna Studios in association with the Zee Studios banner.

Well, on the occasion of the New Year, the makers released the teaser of this movie and treated all the Akkineni fans. Nagarjuna will once again land on the Earth with his magical powers and meet his wife Ramya Krishnan. Here Naga Chaitanya will be introduced as the clan of Bangarraju and he will be seen owning all the romantic and funny characteristics of Nagarjuna. Be his nature of flirting with girls or being romantic and always being enthusiastic, Naga Chaitanya looked awesome and that too sporting in the traditional avatars. Kriti Shetty is the lead actress and will essay the role of the Sarpanch. But amid this entertaining sequence, there hides a science fiction plot related to God.