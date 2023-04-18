Agent Trailer: Akhil Akkineni Promises A Wild Action Thriller

Tollywood's young actor Akhil Akkineni pinned all his hopes on his upcoming movie Agent. Being an espionage thriller, Akhil will be seen as a spy in this movie. It has South Indian legendary actor Mammootty in the prominent role while young actress Sakshi Vaidya is the lead actress. Already the teaser and the lyrical videos created a buzz and now the trailer took the expectations bar to the next level.

Along with the makers, even Akhil Akkineni shared the trailer on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Are you ready for a wild ride? My wild friends ….. It's time to unleash the madness on April 28th. See you at the theatre 🔥🔥🔥#AgentTrailer out now - https://t.co/fvpuejQwMi — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) April 18, 2023

The trailer starts off with some officials questioning Akhil why he wants to turn into an agent. Then it showcases glimpses of Akhil's powerful action sequences. Thereafter, Mammootty's team tries to chase down the main syndicate and power house of antagonist Dino Morea by planning a special mission. Then when government questions him about the success rate of this mission, they just conclude it for 5%. But Mammootty picks Akhil who is all wild, playboy and terrific with his action. The twist in the tale is shown when Mammootty asks his team to go against Akhil and the reason behind it is unknown. At the end, the wilderness of Akhil holding the deadly machine gun along with flaunting his six pack makes the trailer worth watching!

Being an espionage action thriller, Agent movie is helmed by Surender Reddy and is bankrolled by Rambramham Sunkara, Ajay Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy under the AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema banners.

Casting Details:

• Akhil Akkineni Jonathan 'Johnny' Raj Shekawat

• Mammootty as Colonel Mahadev

• Dino Morea as "The God"

• Vikramjeet Virk as Deva

• Sakshi Vaidya

Agent will hit the theatres on 28th April, 2023 as a summer treat…







