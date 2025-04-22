AISF Demands Legal Action Against Allu Arjun, Sreeleela Over Alleged Misleading Endorsement

The All India Students’ Federation (AISF) has called for legal action against actors Allu Arjun and Sreeleela, accusing them of misleading students through their endorsement of a private educational institution. The students’ body compared the actors’ alleged actions to those recently booked for promoting betting apps.

In a video statement released by the AISF's Vijayawada chapter, representatives held up a front-page advertisement featuring both actors endorsing an educational institution, claiming it misrepresented student success.

“Actors like Allu Arjun and Sreeleela are misleading the youth by promoting institutions that claim only their students achieve top ranks,” an AISF representative said. “These celebrities are paid to endorse such claims without verifying their authenticity. Many families spend lakhs based on these ads, only to face issues like poor hostel conditions and unmet academic promises.”

The federation alleged that the promotional material gives a false impression that high academic success is exclusive to students enrolled in the featured institution, potentially misleading aspiring students and their families.

The AISF further demanded that cases be filed against both actors, just as legal proceedings were initiated last month against several celebrities for endorsing betting apps.

“Just like action was taken against celebrities who promoted online betting, action must be taken here too. These endorsements are irresponsible and harmful,” the representative added.

Background: Crackdown on Celebrity Endorsements

In March, Hyderabad police registered cases against actors including Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and others for allegedly promoting betting apps via social media and advertisements. The case was filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Gaming Act, and the Information Technology Act.

The AISF argues that promoting unverifiable educational claims is equally damaging and warrants similar legal scrutiny.

As of now, neither Allu Arjun nor Sreeleela has responded to the allegations.