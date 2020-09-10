Akhil Akkineni as spy in his next?

Akhil Akkineni is the young hero in Tollywood who wants to score a big hit. After failing with his first three films, the hero is now busy with Most Eligible Bachelor. Interestingly, Akhil also signed a new film now, under the direction of Surender Reddy. is the young hero in Tollywood who wants to score a big hit. After failing with his first three films, the hero is now busy with Most Eligible Bachelor. Interestingly, Akhil also signed a new film now, under the direction of Surender Reddy.

As per the latest reports in the film nagar, Akhil is going to be seen as a spy in the film. Touted to be a spy thriller, Akhil will surely garner the attention of everyone. Also, his look is going to be completely different from the film. The makers are trying a James Bond kind of look for this prestigious project.

Anil Sunkara is the producer of the film. The film unit will make an announcement on the cast and crew very soon.