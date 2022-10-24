Akhil Akkineni’s Agent Release Date Poster Is Out

On the occasion of the auspicious Diwali festival, most of them are celebrating it with much joy and happiness with their families. To turn this occasion into a special one, the Tollywood filmmakers are dropping Diwali special updates and are treating the netizens and movie buffs. Even the producers of Akhil Akkineni's upcoming movie Agent unveiled the release date poster on social media…



Along with the makers, even Akhil Akkineni also shared the release date poster and treated all his fans on the occasion of Diwali festival… Take a look!

Along with sharing the release date poster, he also wrote, "Get caught upon all the ACTION #Agent Arriving in theatres WorldWide this SANKRANTHI 2023 #HappyDiwali ఏజెంట్・एजेंट・ஏஜென்ட்・ഏജന്റ്・ಏಜೆಂಟ್ @AkhilAkkineni8 @mammukka @DirSurender @sakshivaidya99 @hiphoptamizha @AnilSunkara1 @S2C_Offl @LahariMusic @GTelefilms".

Akhil looked terrific in the new poster and sported in the blue striped suit. His full beard and curly short bob hairstyle along with serious appeal made him look awesome!

The movie will hit the theatres on the occasion of the Pongal festival in 2023…

Going with the earlier released teaser, it's just amazing and Akhil is seen in terrific appeal holding the best side of him. He will be introduced by Mammootty who is essaying the role of officer Mahadev in the movie. He describes him as being a ruthless agent who leaves no evidence or forensic proof. He fights for the country and kills the enemies with the style holding the rifle!

Agent movie is directed by Surender Reddy and is produced by Rambramham Sunkara, Ajay Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy under the AK Entertainments and Surender Cinema banners. Earlier the makers also introduced South Indian ace actor Mammootty from this movie and in the first look poster, he is seen as a saviour and looked terrific holding a rifle. He is introduced as 'The Devil Ruthless Saviour'.

Writer Vakkantham Vamsi penned a powerful script for Agent movie and thus it is going to be an intense action drama. Akhil will essay the role of a spy while Sakshi Vaidya is roped in to the play female lead role.