Akhil says NO to Nagarjuna!

Akhil Akkineni was supposed to do a film with Nagarjuna Akkineni but things did not work well. Akhil was supposed to do a role in Bangarraju. Nagarjuna wants Akhil to play a key role but since the young hero is already busy, he did not give his dates.



It is then Nagarjuna changed plans and immediately got Naga Chaitanya on board for the film. Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya will be seen together in this prestigious film, directed by Kalyan Krishna.



Akhil Akkineni is currently awaiting the release of Most Eligible Bachelor and he is also planning to come up with a film Agent, in Surender Reddy's direction. Bangarraju will be shot extensively in back to back schedules and Akhil could not adjust his dates as he is keen on scoring a hit with a solo film.



Naga Chaitanya is awaiting the release of Love Story. He wrapped up the shoot of Lal Singh Chaddha and Thank You.

