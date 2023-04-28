Akhil's Agent Movie Leaked Online on Movierulz and Tamilrockers other Torrent sites

Akhil Akkineni undergoes massive transformation for latest film "Agent" with director Surender Reddy; film released after one year of production, generating high expectations. in conjunction with other notorious sites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz, tamilmv, and Filmyzilla, has leaked the latest release "Agent," featuring akhil akkineni These sites have been a persistent menace to the entertainment industry for years, frequently leaking high-profile projects in HD quality. Despite the industry's efforts and legal actions, these websites persist in operating and frequently changing their domain extensions.





The Hans India film critic gave "Agent has a very interesting plot line and Akhil's characterisation has been designed in an interesting manner with full of energy. Akhil's character does unpredictable things in a very stylish way but the Surender Reddy failed to engage the audience with the right screenplay and failed to connect the audience to the mission. A spy thriller requires twists and turns and a strong villain which all are lacking in "Agent." Everything right from the first frame has been created in an extremely predictable manner with some scenes being outright illogical. The songs are the biggest minus of the film and so is the love track which tests the audience's patience. Akhil has certainly performed well and barring him and legendary Mammotty, every other aspect of the movie failed in a very big way."

