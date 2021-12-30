  • Menu
Akkineni Hero surprises with his bulked look!

Young Hero Akhil Akkineni's recent outing, 'Most Eligible Bachelor' under the direction of Bommarillu Bhaskar received a decent response from the audience.

Now, the actor has joined hands with ace director Surender Reddy for 'Agent'. Rumors are rife that Akhil will appear in a new mass look in the flick. On this note, Akhil underwent a complete physical transformation for the flick. Now, the Akkineni scion has posted a uber-cool picture of him sitting in the gym on his official Instagram handle. "There is a storm coming. I can feel it #2022", wrote the Hello and Mr. Majnu actor. Akhil is looking different and impressive with his bulked physique and macho looks.

Malayalam Megastar Mammootty is on board for a crucial role in the film. Written by Vakkantham Vamsi, the film is being bankrolled by AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema with Sakshi Vaidya as the female lead.

