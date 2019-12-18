Ala Vaikunthapurramloo sets an unprecedented record

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's audio album has been receiving a great reception from cine enthusiasts. Both 'Samajavaragamana' and 'Ramuloo Ramulaa' have become chart-busters and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is now one if the highly anticipated films releasing this Sankranthi.

The lyrical videos of both 'Samajavaragamana' and 'Ramuloo Ramulaa' have individually gained more than 100 million views on YouTube. This is the first time ever that two lyrical video songs from a South Indian film's album crossed 100 million views. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has set an unprecedented record by attaining the rare feat.

Also, Ramuloo Ramulaa has become the fastest Telugu song to clock 100 million views.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is slated for release on January 12th. It has Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.