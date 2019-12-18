Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo sets an unprecedented record

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo sets an unprecedented record
Highlights

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's audio album has been receiving a great reception from cine enthusiasts. Both 'Samajavaragamana' and 'Ramuloo Ramulaa'

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's audio album has been receiving a great reception from cine enthusiasts. Both 'Samajavaragamana' and 'Ramuloo Ramulaa' have become chart-busters and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is now one if the highly anticipated films releasing this Sankranthi.

The lyrical videos of both 'Samajavaragamana' and 'Ramuloo Ramulaa' have individually gained more than 100 million views on YouTube. This is the first time ever that two lyrical video songs from a South Indian film's album crossed 100 million views. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has set an unprecedented record by attaining the rare feat.

Also, Ramuloo Ramulaa has become the fastest Telugu song to clock 100 million views.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is slated for release on January 12th. It has Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT

Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting

Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in Andhra Pradesh
Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in...
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit's 159, Rahul's...


Top