Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo 5 days area-wise box office collection report

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is one of the exciting projects in recent times. Stylish Star Allu Arjun played the lead role and Pooja Hegde played the heroine in the movie. The makers are extremely happy with the film's box-office performance now. The movie made an amount of 69 crores so far

The following is the detailed breakdown of the film's collections in both the Telugu states for five days.

Area: Day 5 Number: 5 Days collections

Nizam: 4.00 Cr: 21.40 Cr

Ceded: 1.95 Cr: 10.99 Cr

Nellore: 0.34 Cr: 2.62 Cr

Krishna: 0.92 Cr: 6.65 Cr

Guntur: 0.85 Cr: 6.76 Cr

West Godavari: 0.66 Cr: 5.08 Cr

East Godavari: 0.85 Cr: 6.58 Cr

Uttarandhra: 1.62 Cr: 9.26 Cr

AP/TG Share: 11.19 Cr: 69.34 Cr

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo AP/TG Pre-release Business: ₹67.05 Cr