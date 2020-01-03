Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo censor report

Allu Arjun and Trivikram are joining hands for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which is set to hit the silver screens this 2020 Sankranthi season. The songs and teasers have already attained good buzz to the film.

The latest update is that Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has completed its censor formalities. The film was accredited with U/A certificate. The Trivikram directional has garnered positive reports and is expected to make the most out of the Sankranthi holiday season.

The producers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo have confirmed that they will be holding a musical concert, in which Thaman will be playing live music.

The makers added, "The audio album of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which was scored by Thaman is a huge hit. We are entering 2020 with a blockbuster album and we would like to enthrall the audience by holding a musical concert on January 6th at Yousufguda police grounds." The event will kick-off at 6 PM.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is gearing up for its release on Sankranti 2020, and promotions are in full swing for the family entertainer, which is being directed by Trivikram. The musical concert is expected to boost the buzz around the film further.