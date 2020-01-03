Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo censor report

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo censor report
Highlights

Allu Arjun and Trivikram are joining hands for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which is set to hit the silver screens this 2020 Sankranthi season.

Allu Arjun and Trivikram are joining hands for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which is set to hit the silver screens this 2020 Sankranthi season. The songs and teasers have already attained good buzz to the film.

The latest update is that Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has completed its censor formalities. The film was accredited with U/A certificate. The Trivikram directional has garnered positive reports and is expected to make the most out of the Sankranthi holiday season.

The producers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo have confirmed that they will be holding a musical concert, in which Thaman will be playing live music.

The makers added, "The audio album of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which was scored by Thaman is a huge hit. We are entering 2020 with a blockbuster album and we would like to enthrall the audience by holding a musical concert on January 6th at Yousufguda police grounds." The event will kick-off at 6 PM.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is gearing up for its release on Sankranti 2020, and promotions are in full swing for the family entertainer, which is being directed by Trivikram. The musical concert is expected to boost the buzz around the film further.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
CM KCR directs officials to construct adequate Check Dams3 Jan 2020 4:16 PM GMT

CM KCR directs officials to construct adequate Check Dams

Aarogyasri In AP, A Revolutionary Healthcare Initiative
Aarogyasri In AP, A Revolutionary Healthcare Initiative
Ganguly must push for INDvPAK matches, insists former Pakistan skipper
Ganguly must push for INDvPAK matches, insists former Pakistan...
BJP will not repeal CAA despite opposition: Union Home Minister Amit Shah
BJP will not repeal CAA despite opposition: Union Home Minister...
AP Govt
AP Govt's Landmark Decision On RTC Merger


Top