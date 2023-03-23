Ali Reza Pens A Heartfelt Note Enjoying The Success Of Krishna Vamsi's Rangamarthanda Movie

It is all known that Tollywood's ace director Krishna Vamsi made his strong comeback with the Rangamarthanda movie. This movie is released on the occasion of the Ugadi festival yesterday and is running successfully with positive reviews. Even young actor Ali Reza also essayed a prominent role in this movie. And thus he is basking in the success of this movie. Celebrating the great moment, he penned a heartfelt note to filmmaker Krishna Vamsi and showed off his gratitude…

A heartfelt letter to my amazing director @director_kv sir . Thank you for the love you all have shown to #Rangamarthanda! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IgeeoVYM9o — Ali Reza (@ActorAliReza) March 23, 2023

His note reads, "Dear Krishna Vamsi sir,

Thank you for this tremendous opportunity. Thank you for your trust in me and for making me a part of this magnificent project.

You lifted my spirits, and I sincerely thank you for being a great mentor.

Not only has this put me in an environment where I got a chance to work alongside wonderful people, but it also has given me a great learning experience.

I remember the days and moments where you encouraged me, fueled me, and were always there to drive me to my full potential. This experience is going to add to my career, and I will always look back on this with fondness and pride. The credits for all the accolades that I've been receiving belong to you.

Thank you for believing in me and for trusting me with an important part of your film. May god bless you sir, and may I continue to learn from your experience and expertise.

Thank you once again, Sir.

Ali Reza."

Rangamarthanda has an ensemble cast of Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Brahmanandam, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Aadarsh Balakrishna, Rahul Sipligunj, Shivathmika Rajashekar and Ali Reza. This Krishna Vamsi directorial is produced by Kalipu Madhu and S. Venkat Reddy under the Raja Shyamala Entertainments and Housefull Movies banners.

This movie hit the theatres on 22nd March, 2023…