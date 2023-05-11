All Eyes on the Exclusive Glimpse of Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Power Star Pawan Kalyan and renowned director Harish Shankar have once again joined forces for an action-packed entertainer titled "Ustaad Bhagat Singh." Sreeleela has been cast as the female lead in this highly anticipated film.

The movie's makers are all set to release the first glimpse of the film today at 04:59 PM, both online and offline. Power Star's fans are eagerly awaiting the glimpse, and the makers are building up the excitement by unveiling new posters.

Meanwhile, a select few who have already seen the glimpse have claimed that it will be a massive treat for Pawan Kalyan fans. We can only wait until 04:59 PM to see what the makers have in store for us.

"Mythri Movie Makers" is producing this film on a grand scale. "Ustaad Bhagat Singh" is said to be a remake of the Tamil blockbuster "Theri" and features music by the talented Devi Sri Prasad. Stay tuned for more exciting updates.