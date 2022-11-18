Allari Naresh's Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam Completed Censor Formalities





According to the makers, the censor board has certified Allari Naresh's next Telugu film Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam as a U/A certificate.

After the success of his last flick Naandi, Allari Naresh is coming up with Maredumilli Prajaneekam. In this film, he plays a government officer who enters the tribal territory as an election officer in the film. As the official and his team travel to Maredumilli to conduct elections, they learn about the people's real problems, which include a lack of basic amenities.

The film is directed by newbie filmmaker AR Mohan and produced by Razesh Danda of Hasya Movies in cooperation with Zee Studios. The film's co-producer is Balaji Gutta. While Anandhi plays the female lead, Vennela Kishore, Praveen, and Sampath Raj play important roles. Raam Reddy, the cinematographer, and Chota K Prasad, the editor, make up the technical team. The music director is Sricharan Pakala.