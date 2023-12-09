Allu Aravind Presents- Geetha Arts- Thandel Muhurtham Ceremony held Grandly

Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya and director Chandoo Mondeti joined forces for the third time for a crazy project Thandel to be produced by Bunny Vasu and presented by Allu Aravind on the Geetha Arts banner. This high-budget film, which is the most expensive one for Naga Chaitanya, had its grand launching ceremony today. King Nagarjuna and Victory Venkatesh attended the Pooja ceremony which was also graced by numerous film celebrities.

Nagarjuna switched on the camera for the muhurtham shot, while Venkatesh sounded the clapboard. Allu Aravind handed over the script to the director.

While speaking at the event, Allu Aravind said, “We wanted to organise this event in a big way, and thanks to Nagarjuna and Venkatesh for gracing the occasion. We started this journey of Thandel one and a half years ago. We are happy that we completed the pooja ceremony today. The director and hero were so patient and worked vigorously to take us to the world of Thandel. After delivering a blockbuster, directors will usually have many offers. But Chandoo honoured the commitment. Usually, Rajamouli does that. Both Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi got excited when they first heard the story. We wanted to release the movie in other languages as well. Devi Sri Prasad who attained Pan India success is part of the movie, and we are content with it. Shamdat is on board to take care of the camera. I feel very positive and auspicious for this film to get all of them on board. I got very excited after a long time, when the board discussion was happening. Let’s discuss the meaning of the title Thandel later.”

Chandoo Mondeti said, “It’s a one-and-a-half year of hard work. Why would a director go out, when we get so much love and care in this production house? Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are ready to give their best. They are motivating me. I promise my team to give my best.”

Sai Pallavi said, “Happy to see you all after one year. There’s so much positivity here. The director, writer, and producers all have a vision for this film. It has to come and reach you the right way. We all are hoping for the same.”

Naga Chaitanya said, “I’m happy, the pooja was performed today. As Aravind Garu said, we have been travelling with the script for one and a half years. I enjoyed every step of the pre-production process. The work happened collaboratively, starting from interacting with the locals in Srikakulam. We worked on Srikakulam slang. I haven’t had this much of an elaborate planning for any of my previous movies. I enjoyed this process. I still remember, Aravind garu came to my house 3-4 months back and suggested that this movie should be made properly. ‘This script has a lot of potential,’ he told me. ‘100%’ Love from this banner is one of the most memorable successes in my career. More than a director, Chandoo is a good friend. This is our third movie together. I’m looking forward to this journey. Sai Pallavi is such an encouraging actor. She is such a positive energy. We have a good team. I’m happy to associate with Devi Sri Prasad after a long time. We are planning to start the shooting after December 15th.”

Bunny Vasu said, “It’s a very special script for our Geetha Arts. While this movie started one and half years ago for almost everyone, the script came to us 3 years back. I don’t think this kind of research was done before for a film. Heartfelt thanks to the writers' team. We felt something was missing, but Chandoo changed the shape of the movie. We narrated the story to Naga Chaitanya during Dhootha’s shoot. We were initially worried whether his skin tone would set for the character of a fisherman. But we were surprised to see the first look poster. Hats off to Chay, he's been working on it for 1 year and moulded himself for the character. He has put in 200% effort. When a team pumps in positive energy, the project never fails.”

Naga Chaitanya switched beast mode to play a fisherman in the movie and he has done intense workouts for the last few months to gain this muscular look. He sports a rugged look with long hair and beard.

The story of the movie is based on real incidents and the shoot will mostly take place in original locations. Paired opposite Naga Chaitanya in the movie is Sai Pallavi and this is their second movie together, after the superhit Love Story. Thandel is also a love story with a completely different backdrop.

The makers zeroed in on well-known technicians to handle different crafts. As the story has a good scope for music, National-award-winning composer- Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is roped in to beautify the love story with his soundtracks and score. Shamdat will crank the camera to offer a visual spectacle. National Award winning Editor Navin Nooli will take care of the editing. Srinagendra Tangala will look after the art department.