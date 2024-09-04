Live
- 97% of Educators in Bangalore, Delhi, and Hyderabad Eager to Integrate AI for Improved Teaching, Finds Digii Survey
- MG Windsor, India's First Intelligent CUV to Offer Business-Class Comfort with ‘AeroGlide’ Design
- Microsoft Brings Qualcomm-Powered Surface Devices to Businesses
- NxtWave and NSDC Launches SkillUp India 4.0, an Initiative for Upskilling and Employee Connect Program to Transform the Lives of Over 30 Lakh Students Nationwide
- Hartalika Teej 2024: Clarifying the Observance Date
- Fortune 500 company Eaton to invest in T.N., establish R&D centre
- Saera Electric Auto Limited Sets Growth Targets for FY 2024; Expands Dealer Network Across India
- "India Needs a Unified Online Gaming Regulator," says Gujarat National Law University in New Report
- Snapchat to Introduce Ads in Chat Tab Next to Messages from Friends
- Sensex down by 202 points, Nifty drops below 25,200
Just In
Allu Arjun Donates Rs 1 Crore to Support Flood Relief Efforts in Telugu States
Icon Star Allu Arjun has once again shown his generosity by donating ₹1 crore to aid victims of the recent devastating floods in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Icon Star Allu Arjun has once again shown his generosity by donating ₹1 crore to aid victims of the recent devastating floods in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Known for his philanthropic efforts, Allu Arjun made the timely donation in response to the heavy rains that have caused widespread damage across both states. The funds will be directed to the Chief Minister's Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to help those who have lost their homes and belongings.
Expressing his sorrow over the situation, Allu Arjun shared on social media, "I am saddened by the loss and suffering caused by the devastating rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In these challenging times, I humbly donate ₹1 crore in total to the CM Relief Funds of both states to support the relief efforts. Praying for everyone's safety."