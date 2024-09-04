  • Menu
Allu Arjun Donates Rs 1 Crore to Support Flood Relief Efforts in Telugu States
Icon Star Allu Arjun has once again shown his generosity by donating ₹1 crore to aid victims of the recent devastating floods in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Known for his philanthropic efforts, Allu Arjun made the timely donation in response to the heavy rains that have caused widespread damage across both states. The funds will be directed to the Chief Minister's Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to help those who have lost their homes and belongings.

Expressing his sorrow over the situation, Allu Arjun shared on social media, "I am saddened by the loss and suffering caused by the devastating rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In these challenging times, I humbly donate ₹1 crore in total to the CM Relief Funds of both states to support the relief efforts. Praying for everyone's safety."

