Allu Arjun expresses his admiration towards Chiranjeevi in ‘Baby’ appreciation meet

“Baby,” starring Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin, is setting the box office on fire. Icon Star Allu Arjun saw this Sai Rajesh directorial and an appreciation meet was held in Hyderabad. At the event, Allu Arjun once again showed his love towards Megastar Chiranjeevi. Icon Star stated that he will continue adoring Megastar Chiranjeevi till his last breath. The video clip of the same has been doing rounds on social media. Allu Arjun has been one of the biggest admirers of Chiranjeevi, and time and again, the actor said this on multiple occasions.

Talking about “Baby” producer SKN, Allu Arjun said Allu Sirish introduced SKN to him and he is proud of SKN’s growth and success. The “Pushpa” heaps praise on the team of “Baby.”

Talking about the film’s lead actress Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Allu Arjun says Vaishnavi is the main reason for him to attend this event. He further stated that he had a disappointment that there is no representation of Telugu heroines and he said that it would be very happy if that era gets started with this film. Later, the actor gets emotional with the words of film’s producer SKN.