Allu Arjun, Jackie Shroff call for environmental conservation on Earth Day

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff observed the Earth Day on Monday.
Allu, who is awaiting the release of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', the sequel to the box-office juggernaut 'Pushpa: The Rise', took to his X handle and shared a creative of the planet in safe hands and flourishing. He captioned it, "Happy Earth Day".
The Telugu superstar, known to ensure that film shoots don’t cause any damage to the environment, is also the brand ambassador of the Telangana Forest Department.
Senior actor Jackie Shroff, who often makes appearances at public events with plants, shared a video raising the awareness about cutting down on the usage of plastic. He urged his followers on Instagram to opt for the reusables in order to cut down on the wastage.