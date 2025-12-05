Allu Arjun marks one year of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ with heartfelt message

Allu Arjun has penned an emotional note to fans as Pushpa: The Rule completed one year since its release on December 4. The actor expressed profound gratitude to audiences for turning the film into a nationwide phenomenon and for supporting the team throughout its five-year journey.

Sharing his thoughts on social media, Allu Arjun wrote, “PUSHPA is an unforgettable journey of five years in our life. The audience has given us immense love, strength, and courage to dive deeper into our crafts. We will always be grateful to everyone in this country and beyond for making it a phenomenon.”

He further thanked director Sukumar, co-star Arya, the producers, distributors, and the entire technical team, calling it an “honor” to have worked alongside them. “It’s my honour to have walked this journey with all my artists, technicians, the whole unit, producers, distributors & of course the captain @aryasukku garu… With a heart full of gratitude once again, THANK YOU,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 continues to expand its global footprint. The film is set for a theatrical release in Japan on January 16, 2026. Geek Pictures India, which is distributing the film, announced the news with an enthusiastic post, declaring that Pushpa Raj is ready to “take over Japan.”

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the sequel follows Pushpa Raj’s rise amid intensifying threats, with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and others leading the cast.