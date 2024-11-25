Allu Arjun, Sreeleelaset the floor on firewith ‘Kissik’

The wait is finally over as the much-anticipated special song, Kissik, from Allu Arjun and Sukumar’s pan-India blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule has been unveiled. This high-energy track, touted as the next big party anthem, sees Allu Arjun and Sreeleela delivering electrifying dance moves, making it a must-add to every New Year’s playlist.

Kissik boasts cheeky and catchy lyrics penned by the masterful Chandrabose, while Devi Sri Prasad delivers yet another pulsating composition that highlights his signature style. Adding to the charm is the vibrant rendition by young playback sensation Sublahshini, whose dynamic vocals breathe life into the song. Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya, known for his magic in OoAntavaMaava, has curated a visual feast with his signature mass moves, making Kissik a guaranteed crowd-puller.

The song has also been released in Tamil and Hindi versions to cater to Pushpa 2’s extensive audience base.

Besides Allu Arjun and Sreeleela, the film features FahadhFaasil and RashmikaMandanna in pivotal roles. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated for a grand worldwide release on December 5. With Kissik already creating a buzz, anticipation for the movie's release has hit an all-time high.











