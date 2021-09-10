Allu Arjun suggests changes to 'Icon' script?

Allu Arjun has upgraded his charishma from a south Indian star to Pan-Indian star. With "Ala Vaikunthapuramlo", he has broken the shackles and will make his Hindi debut with the film "Pushpa."

He has also signed a film called "Icon" that will be directed by Venu Sriram. The latest grapevine in film circles is that Allu Arjun has suggested the director for some alterations in the script.

As the film is being launched in a Pan-India mode, Bunny has asked for key changes itseems. Venu Sreeram is busy working on those changes as of now and will narrate a final draft to Bunny and Dil Raju soon.

As per the news from insiders, some big names in Hindi cinema will be working on this film. The film will have music that will appeal to the pan-India audience as well.