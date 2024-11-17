Allu Arjun Thanks Fans in Patna, Teases 'Pushpa 2' Release

Icon Star Allu Arjun, in his typical charismatic style, expressed heartfelt gratitude to his fans in Patna during a recent visit. Speaking to the gathered crowd, he extended warm greetings and thanked the people of Bihar for their continuous love and support, especially for his blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise.

Addressing the audience, Allu Arjun began with a traditional "Namaste" and acknowledged the overwhelming reception he received each time he visited Patna. "Whenever I come to Patna, the love and grand welcome you show me is something I’ll never forget. Thank you so much for your affection, and I am deeply grateful for the love you have shown me," he said, visibly moved by the warm reception.

The actor further added, "I know my Hindi might be a bit hard for you all, please forgive me," in a lighthearted tone, before launching into a heartfelt thank-you message for the success of Pushpa. "I would like to thank each and every one of you for the love you’ve shown towards this film. This movie has become the most anticipated film of the last three years, and it’s all because of your support. This success is not mine, but it’s all due to you, the fans," he emphasized.

Allu Arjun did not forget to thank the entire Pushpa team, from the directors to the supporting staff, for making the film a massive success. "Your love has made Pushpa what it is today. I want to extend my gratitude to everyone who has been part of this journey," he said.

The actor also expressed his excitement about the upcoming sequel, revealing that Pushpa 2 is scheduled for a grand release on December 5. "This movie is sure to be loved by all, and I am confident it will be a great success," Allu Arjun added.

When fans requested him to deliver one of his iconic Pushpa dialogues, Allu Arjun happily obliged. With much enthusiasm, he recited the famous line: "Pushpa means flower, you thought? No... it's not a flower," sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude to the sponsors, police personnel, and, of course, his devoted fans. "Thank you to the sponsors, police, and all the fans. Once again, thank you, Bihar! Thank you, Patna!" he said, leaving his fans eagerly awaiting the December release of Pushpa 2.