Allu Arjun, Trivikram collaborates once again

The combination of Allu Arjun and Trivikram is one of the most successful combos in the Telugu film industry. They both delivered super hits like “Julayi,” “S/o Satyamurthy,” and “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.” They are now set to reunite once again but for an OTT project.

Bunny and Trivikram collaborated on a digital project for the OTT platform, Aha. Sharing their picture from the sets, the team tweeted, “Kalisaru malli ‘Iddaru’.. ika Recordula veta modhalu..! It’s none other than Maatala Mantrikudu Trivikram, directing @alluarjun. Athi pedda ‘Movie’ Panduga chesukundama..? Get Ready for entertainment ‘tsunami’. Coming soon! #AAtakesoverAha @ahavideoIN.”

Meanwhile, there is no information about the project they are working on. Is it for a web film? Or a web series? We have to wait and see. Anyway, this combination is raising expectations amount the audience.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently shooting for “Pushpa 2.” Conversely, Trivikram is working on “Guntur Karam,” with Mahesh Babu.