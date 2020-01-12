Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo movie Live Updates

Allu Arjun after almost two years is back on Telugu screen with Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo film. Trivikram Srinivas after Agnyathavaasi is releasing his movie on Sankranthi and he is hopeful of a big success.

Movie songs have gone viral and SS Thaman background score is already being said to be one of his best efforts. The cast of the movie includes Tabu, Sachin Khedkar, Samuthirakani, Navadeep, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram, Rajendra Prasad, Rahul Ramakrishna, Sunil, Harshavardhan, Rohini and Murli Sharma with Pooja Hegde & Allu Arjun.

With such a huge casting, movie is called a perfect family entertainer and an experience for the audience for the Sankranthi festival by the film team. The movie released on 12th January and let's see if it delivered on the promise from the responses of audiences who watched the film early on Twitter. Here you go ...