Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo movie Live Updates
Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sushanth...
Allu Arjun after almost two years is back on Telugu screen with Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo film. Trivikram Srinivas after Agnyathavaasi is releasing his movie on Sankranthi and he is hopeful of a big success.
Movie songs have gone viral and SS Thaman background score is already being said to be one of his best efforts. The cast of the movie includes Tabu, Sachin Khedkar, Samuthirakani, Navadeep, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram, Rajendra Prasad, Rahul Ramakrishna, Sunil, Harshavardhan, Rohini and Murli Sharma with Pooja Hegde & Allu Arjun.
With such a huge casting, movie is called a perfect family entertainer and an experience for the audience for the Sankranthi festival by the film team. The movie released on 12th January and let's see if it delivered on the promise from the responses of audiences who watched the film early on Twitter. Here you go ...
Live Updates
- 12 Jan 2020 4:31 AM GMT
Fans go frenzy in Tanuku
At tanaku— Bunny ❗️chay (@chayshanmukha) January 12, 2020
Bunny fans mass 🔥🔥🥁
Sankranthi Winner#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo
- 12 Jan 2020 4:17 AM GMT
Allu Arjun getting milk bath :)
Mass🤟#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo
- 12 Jan 2020 4:12 AM GMT
Allu Arjun's craze in Kerala
This is not Andhra pradesh or Telegana or Karnataka not even @alluarjun fort Kerala but it is From MAHARASTRA 🔥🔥#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo#AVPLFestFromToday
- 12 Jan 2020 4:10 AM GMT
One of the websites Telugu360 gives 3.25 for the film
#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo - Sankranthi family entertainer. A movie that delivers what it promises. A neatly packaged family movie that never goes on board. After a break, @alluarjun is back in his elements. We are going with 3.25 out of 5 stars
- 12 Jan 2020 4:08 AM GMT
Nikhil Siddharth wishes luck to Allu Arjun
Wishing one of the nicest, warmest person I've ever met The Stylish Star @alluarjun A HUGEE BLOCKBUSTER with #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo Watch this is Theatres... please do not encourage any form of Piracy 🙏🏽
- 12 Jan 2020 4:06 AM GMT
Allu Arjun fans from Orissa tweets
Orissa Shows started Huge crowd For tickets#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo
- 12 Jan 2020 4:04 AM GMT
Sushanth tweets
#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo is all yours today... Hope all of you have a great Sankranthi inside and outside of the theatres too! 🤗— Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) January 12, 2020