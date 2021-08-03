Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa – The Rise’ Release Date Is Out

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Allu Arjun's upcoming movie Pushpa is being made in two parts. Actually, the first part was scheduled to release on 13th August, 2021. But due to the second wave of Covid-19, the shooting was halted for a few months. Thus, the makers postponed the release date of this most-awaited movie. Off late, the stylish star announced the new release date of this movie along with sharing a new poster.



Pushpa - The Rise to release in five languages this Christmas. పుష్ప പുഷ്പ புஷ்பா ಪುಷ್ಪ पुष्पा pic.twitter.com/bSSF9qfGGY — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 3, 2021

The poster showcases Allu Arjun aka Pushpa Raj's face in red-black spirals. This movie will hit the big screens this Christmas and will be released in 5 languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Sharing this good news Allu Arjun also wrote, "Pushpa - The Rise to release in five languages this Christmas. పుష్ప പുഷ്പ புஷ்பா ಪುಷ್ಪ पुष्पा".

Even the lead actress Rashmika Mandanna also shared the same poster on her Twitter page and is happy to announce the release date to all her fans.

On the occasion of music director DSP's 42nd birthday yesterday, the makers also announced the release date of the first single from the movie. As the release date is pushed ahead from 13th August, they are treating their fans by unveiling the first single on the same date.

The song will be released in 5 languages and it is crooned by 5 ace singers Vishal Dadlani, Vijay Prakash, Rahul Nambiar, Shivam and Benny Dayal.

Speaking about the Pushpa movie, Allu Arjun will essay a complete de-glamour role in it and will be seen as 'Pushpa Raj'. Rashmika Mandanna will be the lead actress and Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is roped in to play the antagonist role. Along with the lead actors, even Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Urvashi Rautela will be seen in other important roles.

Pushpa movie is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media banners.