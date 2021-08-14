Allu Sirish as first guest for Tamannaah

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the star heroines in the South film industry. The actress is currently busy with an interesting project in Telugu, titled F3. Milky beauty will also be seen hosting a TV show named Master Chef in Telugu. The show will be telecasted soon.



As per the latest reports, Tamannah Bhatia finished the shoot for the first episode. We hear that Mega hero Allu Sirish is the first celebrity guest on this TV show. Sirish is happy with the way the shoot was progressed. He revealed the same on social media.



Allu Sirish took Instagram and wrote, "So excited to be a part of MasterChef Telugu with Tamannaah,". He added, "It's a wrap. So happy to be the first celebrity guest on MasterChef Telugu,".



On the other hand, Allu Sirish is waiting for the release of his next film in theatres.