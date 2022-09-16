Alluri Trailer: Sree Vishnu Shows Off His Terrific Side Turning Into 'Alluri'

It is all known that Tollywood's young actor Sree Vishnu is carving his career with a few interesting movies. At present, he is all set to treat his fans and the movie buffs with a powerful police drama 'Alluri'. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the trailer and showcased a glimpse of the interesting and intriguing cop drama and raised the expectations on the movie. Natural Star Nani launched the trailer through his Twitter page and also sent his best wishes to the whole team of this movie…

Sree Vishnu shared the trailer and also wrote, "Witness the PASSION, POWER and WISDOM of the police Here's the #ALLURI trailer https://youtu.be/0FRJGEyZz3I #AlluriOnSept23rd".

Going with the trailer, it started off with introducing Sree Vishnu as a Police officer 'Alluri'. He takes a toll on the rowdies and also brings a change in Maoists. But then he faces challenges in his personal life as his life partner asks him to choose either his job or her. Thereafter he is seen busy with a special mission with his team. So, we need to wait and watch how will he chase down the antagonists and attack them! Sree Vishnu looked awesome in the Police appeal and also impressed the netizens!

According to the sources, Sree Vishnu will be seen playing a ferocious cop role in this greatest police story ever told.

Alluri movie is being directed by Pradeep Varma and is bankrolled by Bekkem Venu Gopal and Bekkem Babita under the Lucky Media banner. Glam doll Kayadu Lohar is roped in as the lead actress while Harshavardhan Rameshwar is all set to tune the songs. Raj Thota is the cinematographer of this movie while Dharmendra Kakarala is the editor.

Alluri movie is all set to release on 23rd September 2022!