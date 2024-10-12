Amaravati Touring Talkies, Vishva Karthikeya’s New movie Launched

Live
Young hero Vishva Karthikeya has earned a strong reputation as an actor. He has taken another step forward in his career with the film Kaliyugam Patnam.
Young hero Vishva Karthikeya has earned a strong reputation as an actor. He has taken another step forward in his career with the film Kaliyugam Patnam. Now, a new movie with Vishva Karthikeya and Ayushi Patel in lead roles has been launched, on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. The grand pooja ceremony took place on Saturday, marking the start of this film to be made on Amaravati Touring Talkies, which is Vishva Karthikeya's seventh project.
For the muhurtham shot, hero Suman sounded the clapboard. Senior director Kashi Vishwanath did the honors of directing the first shot. Director Chandra Mahesh switched on the camera. Senior directors Samudra, C.L. Srinivas, and Kotibabu handed over the script to the makers. Further details about the film will be announced by the unit soon.
Polaki Vijay will serve as the dance choreographer for the film. Yelender Mahaveer will provide the music, while Kishore Boyidapu will handle cinematography. Tarak (NTR) will take on the editing responsibilities. Additional details related to the movie will be revealed soon.
Cast: Vishva Karthikeya, Ayushi Patel, and others
Technical Crew:
Story & Production: Amaravati Touring Talkies
Director: P. Chalapathi
Cinematographer: Kishore Boyidapu
Music Director: Yelender Mahaveer
Editor: Tarak (NTR)
Fight Choreography: Ram-Lakshman, Nandu
Dance: Polaki Vijay
PRO: Sai Satish