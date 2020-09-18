Amazon Prime Video Locks Anushka's Nishabdham Global Premiere Date

Amazon Prime Video today announced the direct-to-service world premiere of the highly-anticipated Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam title Nishabdham/ Silence will take place on October 2,2020 Directed by Hemanth Madhukar and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory in association with Kona Film Corporation, the film is a suspense thriller revolving around a speech and hearing impaired artist, her celebrity-musician husband, and the strange disappearance of her best friend. The gripping suspense thriller stars Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan and Anjali in the lead roles along with Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala essaying pivotal roles. The film also marks the Indian cinema debut of Michael Madsen (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Kill Bill, Reservoir Dogs). Prime Members in India and in over 200 countries and territories can stream the film starting October 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

"The successful global premieres of our recently released direct-to-digital films, have proven that good stories travel and language barriers are fast dissolving," said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, "We are delighted to now premiere Nishabdham/Silence - a title that brings superstars R. Madhavan and Anushka Shetty together on the screen, for our customers. The film will mark Anushka Shetty's digital debut and brings R. Madhavan back to Prime Video, after the super-hit season 1 of Amazon Original series Breathe. The immensely popular actors will be seen back together on screen after 14 years – the movie promises to be a treat for viewers."

"We are excited to bring to the audience the eagerly awaited thriller Nishabdham in collaboration with Amazon Prime Video," said, director Hemanth Madhukar. "Since we announced the project, the excitement of fans to watch the movie has been palpable. We have been waiting for the right opportunity to bring to audiences this ambitious story starring some of the best Indian talent. The movie was shot in parallel in both Telugu and Tamil – with a global release on Amazon Prime Video across 200 countries and territories, we are happy to take the film to audiences' world over."

"Sakshi is a character very new to me compared to all that I have played so far," said Nishabdham actor Anushka Shetty. "A character that pushed me out of my comfort zone, a character I'm glad it came my way. It was really nice to work with Madhavan again, always been an admirer of his work. Subbaraju, Avasarala Srinivas, Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Micheal Madsen, Olivia Dunkley and our director Hemanth Madhukar, Mr. Vivek Kuchibhotla, DOP Shaneil Deo and each and every one of our technicians and crew who are a part of Nishabdham - Thank you. We as a team are looking forward to bringing Nishabdham to all of you fans and audience. Thank u team Amazon for helping us reach out to everyone out there globally on Amazon Prime Video".

"I enjoy watching and being a part of thriller films. Nishabdham is definitely one of the most intriguing movies that I have been associated with," said Nishabdham actor, R Madhavan. "Set in the US and shot extensively in Seattle and other parts of the US, the story is relatable to global audiences. The launch of Nishabdham on Prime Video, will allow fans from around the world to experience its bold storyline! I am looking forward to the global premiere of Nishadbham on Amazon Prime Video – this marks my return to Prime Video after Breathe. It is quite the thrill to have a simultaneous release for the film across 200 + countries and territories."

Nishabdham Synopsis: Sakshi, a talented artist who is deaf and mute, gets entangled in a criminal investigation when she unexpectedly witnesses a tragic incident that occurs in a villa with a reputation for being haunted. With a team of police detectives determined to get to the bottom of the case and the list of suspects ranging from a ghost to a missing young girl, Nishabdham promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that will keep the audience guessing until the very end.