‘Ambajipeta Marriage Band’ first single is a resounding melody

Suhas, the promising young actor of Telugu cinema, has made waves with his performances in films like 'Colour Photo' and 'Writer Padmabhushan' as the lead actor. He is now ready to entertain the audience with his upcoming film "Ambajipeta Marriage Band." The film produced jointly by GA2 Pictures and director Venkatesh Maha's Mahayana motion pictures, the film is coming also under the banner of Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment.

The film is directed by newcomer Dushyanth Katikineni, and its teaser was released recently, creating quite a buzz among movie lovers. Beginning the musical promotions, today makers unveiled the first single titled “Gumma.”

The song is cool and stunning. Suhas entertained with his simple dance moves. Sekhar Chandra gave a peppy beat to the song with his music and his voice brings the massy rural vibe. Rahman wrote the beautiful lyrics for the song.

Jagadeesh Pratap Bandari of “Pushpa” fame and Goparaju Ramana playing key roles. Suhas has been doing some crazy characters and the makers say that this film will also be high on comedy and drama. Music is scored by Sekhar Chandra. Wajid Baig and Kodati Pawan Kalyan are handling the cinematography and editing departments. Director Venkatesh Maha is known for his critically acclaimed films like 'Care Of Kancharapalem' and “Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya” is one of the producers of the film, and his association with the film is sure to add an extra layer of quality to it. As it is also coming from the banner GA 2, there is a curiosity factor related to this film.