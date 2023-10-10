Live
Just In
‘Ambajipeta Marriage Band’ teaser creates curiosity for film
The makers of actor Suhas’ soon-to-release rural drama, “Ambajipeta Marriage Band,” have just unveiled the film’s teaser.
The makers of actor Suhas’ soon-to-release rural drama, “Ambajipeta Marriage Band,” have just unveiled the film’s teaser. The teaser showcases Suhas in an author-backed role in which he is totally in his element.
The film’s teaser creates curiosity for the film. The teaser starts off as a slice of life village story, featuring a mushy romantic track between Suhas as Malli, the village barber cum Ambajipeta Marriage Band member, and his lady love played by Shivani Nagaram. After a few light-hearted moments, the teaser turns intense and dramatic, giving a hint that the film is much more than a simple village love story set in the Konaseema region.
“Ambajipeta Marriage Band” is directed by debutant Dushyanth Katikineni and produced by Dheeraj Mogilineni. Noted producer Bunny Vas and “C/o Kancharapalem” director Venkatesh Maha are jointly presenting the movie. The film release date is still under wrap and yet to be announced.