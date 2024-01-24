‘Ambajipeta Marriage Band’ trailer: Mixture of love, emotion and humour

Telugu actor Suhas is set to captivate audiences in the upcoming film "Ambajipeta Marriage Band," helmed by writer and director Dushyantha Katikaneni, with a scheduled release date of February 2, 2024.

Amidst the growing excitement, the makers have unveiled an impressive theatrical trailer, offering a glimpse into the narrative. The story unfolds with the love story between Mallikarjuna (Suhas), a barber, and Lakshmi (Shivani Nagaram), a girl from a wealthy background. However, their happiness takes a turn when Mallikarjuna's sister, a teacher, faces humiliation from a village influencer, leading to a conflict between Malli and the influential figure. The trailer hints at the twists and turns that follow and the impact on Malli's love story, leaving audiences intrigued about the complete narrative. Suhas appears to deliver another promising performance, skillfully portraying the nuances of love and emotion.

This highly anticipated project is proudly presented by renowned producer Bunny Vas and director Venkatesh Maha. Produced by Dheeraj Mogilineni, the film features a musical score crafted by the talented Shekhar Chandra, promising a captivating audio-visual experience for the audience. As the release date approaches, fans of Telugu cinema eagerly anticipate the unveiling of "Ambajipeta Marriage Band."



