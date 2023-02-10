  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Amigo's full movie leaked on torrent sites and Telegram channels, free to download and watch online

Amigos full movie leaked on torrent sites and Telegram channels, free to download and watch online
x
Highlights

The Telugu film "Amigos" starring Kalyanram Nandamuri, Ashika Ranganath, and Nithin Prasanna has been released today and has received mixed reviews...

The Telugu film "Amigos" starring Kalyanram Nandamuri, Ashika Ranganath, and Nithin Prasanna has been released today and has received mixed reviews from the audience. Unfortunately, hours after its release, the film has fallen victim to piracy as it has been leaked online on various torrent sites and Telegram channels. The full movie in HD can now be easily accessed on websites like Movierulz, Tamilrockers, Telegram, Tamilmv, Tamilyogi, Tamilgun and other similar platforms. This illegal act is a major disappointment for those who have worked hard on the film and for the fans who were looking forward to watching it in theaters.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X