Amitabh Bachchan on board for Prabhas-Nag Ashwin film

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy that released an year ago. Now, he signed yet another prestigious project starring Prabhas in the lead role. Nag Ashwin is the director of the film. Deepika Padukone plays the leading lady in the movie. The makers came up with the official announcement regarding the same.

"How can we try to make a Legendary film without The Legend." read a caption in the video that the production house released.

Sharing the video, the production house wrote, "Welcoming with a full heart, the pride of a billion Indians. The Amitabh Bachchan. Our journey just got BIG-ger!"





The makers are busy with the final stages of pre-production currently. The regular shoot of the movie is going to kick-off soon. Keep watching the space for more details on the project.