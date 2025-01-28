Amma Rajasekhar’s directorial ‘Thala’ trailer gets unveiled

The trailer for Thala, the much-awaited film directed by Amma Rajasekhar and starring his son Amma RaaginRaj, was unveiled in a grand event at Prasad Labs, Hyderabad. The trailer was launched by actor Sohel and hero Ashwin Babu, creating significant buzz among the attendees.

The film also features Ankitha Nansar in the lead role, marking her debut in the industry. Speaking about her experience, Ankitha, who is Bengali and unfamiliar with Telugu, expressed gratitude to director Amma Rajasekhar for giving her this opportunity. “This is my first film, and I am very thankful for the chance to be a part of this project. I hope everyone watches the film and supports us,” she said. Thala is scheduled for release on February 14, Valentine’s Day.

Hero Amma RaaginRaj also shared his excitement, acknowledging the hard work and effort from the entire team. He specifically thanked his parents for their support during the tough times while shooting. "This film will do justice to the hard work and investment that has been put into it. Don't miss out on this Violent Valentine on February 14!" he said.

Hero Ashwin Babu praised the film’s visuals and content, mentioning how it was done on a low budget with remarkable quality. “Raagin is lucky to have such a supportive family. Congratulations to the team,” he said.

Director Amma Rajasekhar expressed his emotional connection to the film, stating that it had always been his dream to make a movie with his son. He thanked the producer, Srinivas Goud, for his unwavering support and dedication. “This film is a product of all our hard work and passion,” said Amma Rajasekhar. Thala promises to be an action-packed family drama, and fans eagerly await its release this Valentine’s Day.



